Undas ’22 ‘peaceful, orderly’, says PNP chief

The observance of All Saints’ Day this year, known as Undas, has been “peaceful and orderly” even though one person died of electrocution and another was arrested for possessing a firearm illegally, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, PNP Chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., said no significant incidents were monitored nationwide except for the electrocution of a man at the Eternal Peace Memorial Park in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, and the arrest of a certain Mowwamar Mama Kasan who yielded a caliber .22 revolver with ammunition at the entrance of Palanyag Cemetery at Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

“I extend the gratitude of the national leadership to all PNP units, partner agencies, NGOs, LGUs (local government units), and volunteers for making this happen. These best practices shall henceforth be our template in similar public safety operations for upcoming major public events,” Azurin said.

Police are continuously carrying out public safety operations, especially in cemeteries and other places of convergence.

“These police units will remain in their posts until public activity has returned to normal,” he said

