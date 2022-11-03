Paeng death toll rises to 121

The former Severe Tropical Storm Paeng killed at least 121 persons across the country, with 92 confirmed so far by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its update on Wednesday, the agency said 61 deaths were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 28 in Western Visayas, and three in Soccsksargen.

Still under validation are reports of 29 dead – 12 in Calabarzon; five in Eastern Visayas; four in Zamboanga Peninsula; two each in Central Visayas and Mimaropa; one each in Central Luzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Cordillera.

The number of injured persons stands at 103 with 65 confirmed hurt.

Meanwhile, 36 persons were reported missing, with 28 validated.

About 927,822 families or 3,180,132 persons were affected by the weather disturbance in almost all regions, some of them still housed in evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Soccsksargen was placed at PHP897 million.

In a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 178 injuries due to Paeng.

DOH-Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea de Guzman noted that the injuries included abrasions, lacerations, and puncture wounds.

“We have also seen respiratory diseases which include coughs and colds (68 cases), fever (11), hypertension (9), acute gastroenteritis (1), acute gastroenteritis (one), and acute and upper respiratory infection (129) in Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), and 12 Soccsksargen,” she said.

Citing the DOH’s Health Emergency Alert Reporting System as of Nov. 2, de Guzman said the top diseases reported in Western Visayas are skin diseases with 16 cases.

There were also 16 cases of bruises and open wounds, seven acute and upper respiratory infection, and six acute gastroenteritis reported in the region

Source: Philippines News Agency