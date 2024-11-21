UN Body Urges Dumaguete to Pass Human Rights Defenders Ordinance.

Dumaguete: The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN) has called on the local government of Negros Oriental’s provincial capital to enact legislation focused on human rights defenders. This appeal was made during the launch of the Harmony for Humanity Human Rights Festival at Foundation University, attended by students from various educational institutions.

According to Philippines News Agency, Joseph Christopher Doroja, the Executive Director of UN SDSN for the Philippines, highlighted that this festival is a first for the country, with Dumaguete selected as the pilot area due to the active participation of its youth in advocating for human rights. Doroja emphasized the festival’s aim to spotlight the contributions of the youth towards human rights empowerment and to ensure their voices are heard.

Post-launch, the objective is to establish Dumaguete as a human rights city. UN SDSN has collaborated with government entities, educational institutions, international partners, and ot

her sectors. Doroja noted that Dumaguete’s rich heritage and culture made it an ideal choice for the festival’s launch. However, the primary reason for their presence is to urge the city’s local government to pass the human rights defenders ordinance, which has a draft prepared earlier this year.

Dumaguete hosts approximately 200 youth leaders from various organizations advocating for human rights. Doroja pointed out the significant role human rights play in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The festival seeks to redefine human rights for the youth, presenting it not just as a response to graphic acts but as a positive aspiration and celebration of individuals’ rights to a better life.

The festival featured an art competition incorporating the Piso Vote concept, where participants donated PHP1 for each art piece they favored. This initiative aims to support human rights defenders in the area. Performers Without Borders, an international group, entertained the audience with circus skills to p

romote young people’s well-being as part of their advocacy.

Commissioner Beda Epres from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) commended the initiative in a video message. He highlighted the importance of integrating the youth’s vibrant energy and insights into decision-making processes. Epres stressed that, with US SDSN and other partners, the CHR aims to create a platform where youth voices are not only heard but acted upon. He encouraged the festival participants to engage in activism and justice, recognizing them as catalysts for societal change and advocates for a more equitable world, embodying the true spirit of human rights defenders.