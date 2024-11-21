Manila Forms Strategic Alliances for a Drug-Free City.

Manila: The city government of Manila on Thursday signed an agreement with different sectors to establish a drug-free city and provide assistance for drug dependents. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna emphasized the crucial roles of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signatories in the battle against illegal drugs.

According to Philippines News Agency, the signatories include the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the National Center for Mental Health, Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, Caritas Manila, La Salle Greenhills, and the Manila Anti-Drug Abuse Office. The MOA signing was timed to coincide with the observance of ‘Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week,’ as outlined in Presidential Proclamation No. 124 s. 2001.

Mayor Lacuna stated that the partnership with various stakeholders aims to enhance government services for persons who use drugs (PWUDs). She expressed her gratitude, saying, “The City of Manila is happy to be your partner for the intensified campaign again

st illegal drugs, especially in the treatment and rehabilitation.”

The Manila Anti-Drug Abuse Office (MADAO) plays a vital role by offering free rehabilitation for PWUDs categorized as ‘moderate risk’ through a community-based drug rehabilitation program. Lacuna also mentioned that those with ‘severe dependence’ on illegal drugs could receive free treatment under the new agreement.

Caritas Manila’s ‘Isang Paglalakbay o Sanlakbay Program’ will provide a faith-based approach to rehabilitation for PWUDs. Meanwhile, La Salle Greenhills and TESDA will contribute through free alternative learning systems (ALS) and Technical-Vocational Training programs for Manilans facing drug-related challenges.

Furthermore, the National Center for Mental Health will offer free assistance to individuals dealing with mental health issues stemming from illegal drug use.