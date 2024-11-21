Bangued Town Allows Entry of Hogs from Cleared Areas.

Bangued: Mayor Mila Valera of Bangued town, Abra has allowed the entry of hogs and pork products from other municipalities in the province that have been declared free from the African swine fever (ASF). Valera has issued a directive identifying 40 areas – four villages in the municipality of San Isidro, 10 villages in Bucay, six villages in Lagayan, four in Sallapadan, six in San Quintin, and 10 in San Juan – where hogs and pork products may come and be sold in the capital town.

According to Philippines News Agency, the situation has almost returned to normal and there is a necessity to lift the order to ensure the continuity of supply of safe and fresh pork meat at the Bangued central market, Valera said in his executive order issued on Nov. 19. As a preventive and precautionary measure, Dr. Jomarh Zales, officer-in-charge provincial veterinarian, issued a certification enumerating the villages with no recent active ASF case.

The Order requires the seller to present an ID and contact information, as well

as certification from the municipal agriculturist where the pigs came from, stating that the hogs are fit for human consumption. ‘Failure to present the certification shall mean denial of entry of hogs in the municipality of Bangued,’ the order said.

Department of Agriculture (DA) data show that the municipalities of Pilar (Barangay Dalit), Luba (Barangay Ampalioc) and Dolores (Barangay Talogtog) were among the areas in Abra province with recorded ASF cases earlier. Among the popular products in Abra’s capital town is the longganisa (sausage) and the Abra chicharon known as ‘bagnet’.