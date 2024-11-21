Filipino Siblings Among Four Victims in Fatal California Shooting.

Lancaster City: Filipino-American siblings Christine Asa-Ca and Javie Maquindang were tragically among the four individuals shot dead inside a residence in Lancaster City, California. The fatal shooting has left the community in shock and mourning, as it claimed the lives of the siblings along with Asa-Ca’s fiancé Edwin Garcia and Maquindang’s partner Matthew Montebello. The incident also resulted in the deaths of their four pet dogs.

According to Philippines News Agency, the incident took place on a Saturday morning, with a 16-year-old girl who was present at the time being the sole survivor. The shooting, described by the family as an act of ‘gun violence,’ has not yet resulted in any arrests, and authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this devastating act.

In the wake of this tragedy, the victims’ next-of-kin are actively seeking justice for their loved ones. They have initiated a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and provide support to the families affected by this heartbreaking inc

ident. The local community, along with the families, hopes for swift action and answers as the investigation progresses.