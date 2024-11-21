Bernal-Edades Museum to Boost Pangasinan’s Creative Industry and Tourism.

Dagupan City: The permanent home for national artists Victorio Edades and Salvador Bernal’s works will not only bring pride and honor to Dagupeños but would also boost tourism and the creative industry in Pangasinan province. Groundbreaking of the PHP150-million museum was held last Nov. 15 in this city, with the first phase’s PHP50-million funding provided by the Office of Senator Pia Cayetano.

According to Philippines News Agency, Edades was acclaimed as the ‘Father of Modern Philippine Painting’ and was proclaimed a national artist for painting in 1976. Bernal, on the other hand, was dubbed the ‘Father of Theater Design’ in the Philippines after he was named a national artist for Theater and Design in 2003. Among Bernal’s designs was the ‘Sa Bunganga ng Pating’ in 1995, which was created using fish skeletons and bones, while Edades is known for his famous 1928 painting, “Sketch.”

Construction of the Edades and Bernal Cultural Center was mandated under Republic Act No. 11726, authored by Pangasinan 4th Di

strict Representative Christopher de Venecia. Dagupan City officer-in-charge Sharon Maramba, in an interview Thursday, mentioned that the museum would be an added attraction and activity for tourists. “It’s also a good opportunity to showcase our culture in Dagupan, including artistic talents and works of Dagupeños,” she said.

Bulk of the tourists that visited this city took part during the annual Bangus Festival, specifically the Kalutan ed Dalan Street Party, held every April. Tourists also visit the Tondaligan Beach and the food strip in the city. “People go here for our food,” Maramba added. The city is known for its “bangus” (milkfish) and the “pigar-pigar” dish (deep-fried thin beef strips with onions and cabbage).

De Venecia, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony, stated that the cultural center and museum would not only inspire young and old creatives in the province to excel in the arts like Bernal and Edades, but would also provide a safe space for them. “And finally, they will have the ultimat

e platform, a cultural center and museum in Dagupan City. Safe to say the future is bright and the future is creative, most especially with the addition of this cultural institution to our proud city’s cultural and community life,” he added.