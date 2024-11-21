PCG-PPA K9 Academy to Enhance Security at Philippine Ports and Coast.

Mabalacat: The recent turnover of the Philippine Ports Authority’s (PPA) K-9 Training Academy to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is set to significantly enhance port and coastal security in the Philippines. In a statement on Thursday, the PPA announced that the K-9 Training Academy is expected to become the premier provider of K-9 security in the country, establishing new benchmarks for canine-based safety and protection.

According to Philippines News Agency, the academy, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, was officially handed over to the PCG during a ceremony in Barangay Dolores, Mabalacat, Pampanga, on Wednesday. The transfer aims to bolster the PCG’s efforts in counterterrorism, anti-smuggling, and law enforcement at critical maritime entry points across the nation.

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago, speaking at the ceremony, highlighted that the turnover is designed to make the academy more efficient, practical, and cost-effective. Santiago emphasized the importance of having a uniform sta

ndard and set of rules to ensure high-quality K-9 services throughout the country. He noted that the collaboration between the PPA and PCG would remain strong, with this transfer marking the beginning of expanded K-9 services and assets.

The K-9 academy is equipped to train at least 128 dogs and 100 handlers, featuring several specialized sections, including a canine development center, school, breeding center, hospital, and a kennel management and biosecurity unit. These facilities are intended to provide comprehensive training for various K-9 roles, such as bomb threat detection, fugitive apprehension, narcotics interception, and other security-related functions.