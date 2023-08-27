UMS ESTABLISHES RUMPUN BAJAU SAMA CHAIR

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has officially established another academic chair known as the Rumpun Bajau Sama, said UMS board of directors chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

He said the establishment of the chair was aimed at conducting research and conservation activities to preserve, conserve, and develop the culture and art of the Bajau Sama ethnic group.

"With the establishment of this chair, it will ensure that the civilisation, customs, traditions, and culture of this community will be preserved and developed according to the times.

"Various activities and responsibilities will also be implemented through academic research and the organisation of programmes such as symposiums, seminars, workshops and arts festivals," he said in a statement here today.

He also recorded his appreciation to the Sabah government for its donation of RM10 million towards establishing the academic chair.

"Selecting the holder of the chair will be made soon. The selection process will be based on the candidate's high level of knowledge and understanding of the culture and traditions of the Bajau Sama group," he added.

The proposal to establish the Rumpun Bajau Sama chair was announced last year during Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor's speech at the Sabah Regatta Lepa 2022 Promotion and Development launching ceremony at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu.

UMS' Rumpun Bajau Sama academic chair, which follows the establishment of the Kadazandusun chair and Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Palm Oil Sustainability Management chair, will be placed under the UMS Academy of Arts and Creative Technology (ASTiF).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency