UAE and Philippines Strengthen Ties Through Government Modernization Exchange Program

Manila: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government initiated its flagship Government Experience Exchange Program (GEEP) in the Philippines to share best practices in government modernization and digital infrastructure. This effort follows a memorandum of understanding signed in February aimed at enhancing the Philippines’ digitalization initiatives.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event was attended by notable figures including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda, and other high-ranking officials from both the Philippines and the UAE. UAE Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, Abdulla Nasser Lootah, expressed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Philippines’ aspirations to improve governance and serve its citizens effectively.

The forum highlighted several potential areas for collaboration, such as government strategies, innovation, service improvement, and the application of artificial intelligence. The GEEP serves as a platform for the UAE to share knowledge and government experiences with partner nations, fostering mutual development.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin emphasized the significance of the partnership, describing it as an investment in more efficient governance. He noted the shared vision and purpose between the two nations to leverage government as a means to achieve peace, prosperity, and progress.

On the sidelines, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman revealed that the UAE pledged technical assistance to the Philippines, focusing on digitalization and efficient government processes. She hinted at future announcements regarding three specific projects under the 2025 Philippine-UAE MOU, aimed at enhancing government activities.

The UAE delegation will remain in Manila until September 18, visiting various Philippine government agencies to further explore and strengthen this collaborative effort.