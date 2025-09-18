Philippines Achieves Record High in Global Innovation Index, Surpasses 2025 Target

Manila: The country’s improved ranking in the latest Global Innovation Index (GII) reflects sustained efforts to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said.

According to Philippines News Agency, the latest GII report, released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Tuesday, showed that the Philippines climbed to 50th place out of 139 economies in 2025. It was the highest ranking achieved by the Philippines to date and also exceeded the government’s 2025 target of 52nd place under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

In a statement Thursday, DEPDev said this progress affirms the country’s trajectory towards its long-term aspiration of joining the top one-third of global innovation economies by 2028. ‘Surpassing our 2025 target is the result of sustained reforms, targeted investments, and strong collaboration across sectors and key players in the country’s innovation ecosystem. We remain committed to scaling our innovation capacity, bridging critical gaps in research and digital infrastructure, and ensuring that innovation drives inclusive and sustainable development,’ said DEPDev Secretary and National Innovation Council (NIC) vice chairperson Arsenio Balisacan.

The Philippines also maintained its status as an ‘Innovation Overperformer’ for the seventh consecutive year (2019-2025), a recognition given to economies that consistently outperform expectations relative to their level of development. In the 2025 report, the Philippines ranked 59th in Innovation Inputs and 49th in Innovation Outputs, which DEPDev said reflects the country’s ability to translate limited resources into meaningful innovation outcomes.

To sustain this momentum, DEPDev said the NIC, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., is implementing the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document 2023-2032. This roadmap addresses persistent challenges in infrastructure, research, and human capital, with a focus on increasing investments in research and development, science, and technology, expanding access to digital infrastructure, and cultivating a larger pool of highly trained science and innovation professionals.