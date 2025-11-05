Typhoon Tino Maintains Strength, Continues to Threaten Northern Palawan

Palawan: Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) maintained its strength early Wednesday as it continued to threaten northern Palawan while traversing the island province, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. The center of Tino was estimated over the coastal waters of Linapacan, Palawan, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 165 km/h, while moving west-northwestward at 15 km/h. Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 300 km from the center.

According to Philippines News Agency, Signal No. 4 is raised over the northernmost portion of Palawan, including El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, and the Calamian Islands, where typhoon-force winds ranging from 118 to 184 km/h are expected. Signal No. 3 is hoisted over the northern portion of Palawan, covering Dumaran, San Vicente, and Roxas, as well as the Cuyo Islands, which may experience storm-force winds of 89 to 117 km/h. Under Signal No. 2

are the southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Magsaysay, San Jose, Rizal, and Calintaan) and Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao), along with central Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City and Cagayancillo Islands, where gale-force winds of 62 to 88 km/h are likely.

Meanwhile, areas under Signal No. 1-which may experience strong winds of 39 to 61 km/h-include the rest of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, western Romblon, southern Palawan (Aborlan, Quezon, Narra, and Sofronio Española), Kalayaan Islands, Aklan, the rest of Antique, parts of Capiz and Iloilo, and the island province of Guimaras. The weather bureau warned that significant to severe impacts from typhoon-force winds are possible in areas under Signal No. 4, while moderate to significant impacts are expected in areas under Signal No. 3. Heavy rainfall is expected over MIMAROPA and Western Visayas due to the combined effects of Tino, the shear line, and the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

Residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas are advised to rema

in alert and heed evacuation advisories from local officials. The surge of the northeast monsoon and the trough of Tino will also bring strong to gale-force gusts across Luzon and Visayas, particularly in coastal and upland areas. A gale warning remains in effect over the western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the seaboards of Western Visayas. Very rough seas reaching up to 6 meters are expected over the seaboards of northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Rough to very rough seas up to 4.5 meters may prevail over Antique, Kalayaan Islands, and the southern seaboard of Occidental Mindoro.

Sea travel is risky for all types of vessels, and mariners are strongly advised to remain in port until conditions improve. PAGASA also warned of possible life-threatening storm surges exceeding three meters along coastal communities in Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique within the next 24 hours. The typhoon made landfall over Batas Island in Taytay, Palawan, around 4:10

a.m. and is forecast to continue crossing northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea later this morning. Tino may re-intensify within 12 hours and reach peak strength before possibly exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Authorities urged residents and disaster management offices in affected areas to take all necessary precautions to ensure safety, particularly those in coastal and low-lying communities.