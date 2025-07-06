Typhoon Danas May Reenter Philippine Area of Responsibility: PAGASA

Manila: Typhoon Danas, previously known as Bising, is anticipated to possibly reenter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Sunday or early Monday. The state weather bureau reports that the cyclone is gaining strength as it moves over the Batanes seaboard.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a Tropical Cyclone Advisory at 11 a.m. on Sunday. As of 10 a.m., the center of Typhoon Danas was positioned 385 km west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes. The typhoon is exhibiting maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h and gusts reaching up to 150 km/h.

Currently, Danas is advancing north-northeastward at a speed of 10 km/h and is predicted to slightly shift eastward. This movement could result in the typhoon reentering the northwestern edge of PAR by Sunday night or early Monday morning, with a prompt exit expected afterward. PAGASA forecasts that Danas will steadily intensify over the next 24 hours, although a weakening trend is anticipated over the East China Sea due to less favorable conditions.

A gale warning is in effect for the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, attributed to strong winds and elevated waves. PAGASA has alerted of very rough seas, reaching heights of up to 4.5 meters, along the seaboards of Batanes and the western Babuyan Islands, posing a significant risk to sea travel for all vessels.

Other impacted regions include the western seaboard of Ilocos Norte, expecting rough seas up to 3.5 meters; the northwestern seaboard of Ilocos Sur and additional Ilocos Norte seaboards, with moderate seas up to 2.5 meters; and the western coasts of La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales, with moderate seas up to 2.0 meters. PAGASA has advised mariners operating small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas, to avoid sea travel under these conditions, emphasizing caution for operators of inadequately equipped vessels.

PAGASA has urged local government units, residents in the affected areas, and disaster risk reduction offices to remain vigilant and continue monitoring official updates and bulletins, particularly in northern coastal provinces susceptible to strong winds and waves.