2 Minors Under Custody After Viral School Bullying Incident in Basilan

Basilan: Authorities have placed two minors under the custody of a Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) Center following a bullying incident at Basilan National High School that left a 15-year-old student seriously injured.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed that the two suspects, also students, were identified as suspects in the June 25 bullying that sparked outrage following a video of the attack that went viral.

The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula reported that the suspects allegedly tried to pressure the victim into smoking. When they were refused, they beat up the suspect-punching, kicking, and slamming his head against the wall. One of them reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the boy.

The victim was first brought to a hospital in Isabela City and later transferred to Zamboanga City for further treatment. The victim’s father filed a formal complaint on July 4.

Authorities conducted an initial probe and searched for th

e suspects who left home after the attack. Both were later found and taken into custody in accordance with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, the PNP statement said.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects had a history of behavioral issues. Police said the two are now undergoing intervention programs and psychosocial support in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and school authorities.

The Isabela City Police Station also facilitated coordination with the school’s guidance office, the victims’ and suspects’ families, and village officials to ensure appropriate legal action and rehabilitative measures are taken.