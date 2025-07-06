Filipino Netters Triumph in ATF U16 Series 2 in Malaysia

Manila: As Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala continues to make history, her younger compatriots are also making the country proud with their achievements. At the Melaka Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Under-16 Series 2 in Malaysia over the weekend, the Philippines dominated the doubles category in both boys and girls’ divisions.

According to Philippines News Agency, top seeds Lucas Go and Kenzo Brodeth defeated fourth seeds Shun Him Luk and Cun Hiu Chan of Hong Kong, 7-5, 6-2, in the boys’ doubles final. The unseeded pair of Arriana Reign Maglana and Louraine Jallorina secured the girls’ doubles crown with a stunning 6-0, 6-0 upset of Indian Ahana Das and Filipino Ave Policarpio, the tournament top seeds.

Maglana, 13, is from Maragusan, Davao de Oro, while Jallorina hails from Iloilo City. They won the U18 doubles title at the Juntaphil Cup held at the Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Manila in April. Jallorina also bagged the mixed doubles bronze medal at the 2023 Batang Pinoy National Championships in Manila. “We’re both happy to win our first title abroad and we would like to thank the Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA), Tito Oscar Hilado and Tito Romy Chan for their all-out support,” the 15-year-old Jallorina said in an interview Sunday, referring to the PTA officials.

The four players are gearing up for the two-leg J60 Phinma International Tennis Championships starting next week at Manila Polo Club in Makati City. “Considering that they are all rookies, they did very well in Melaka,” PTA coach Bobie Angelo, a multi-medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, said. “I see a very bright future for our young players. They train hard and always give their best on court. They have the potential, they just need more exposure abroad to improve their skills and gain confidence. Hopefully, they can also perform well in the upcoming J60 events.”

The PTA, founded by long-time sports patron Chan, has produced several outstanding players, including 2023 Metro Manila Open champion Arthur Craig Pantino and 2017 PCA Open champion John Bryan Otico.