Manila: Parts of Luzon are set to experience rainfall due to two distinct weather systems, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday. The affected regions are bracing for potential weather disruptions over the coming days.

According to Philippines News Agency, the shearline is expected to bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms to the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the Cagayan Valley. As of 5 a.m., PAGASA has forecasted heavy to intense rains in Cagayan and Isabela, with moderate to heavy rains anticipated in Isabela and Apayao. The agency has warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to the shearline’s impact.

In addition, Batanes is predicted to encounter isolated light rains influenced by the northeast monsoon, while the rest of the country will likely see isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong wind

s and moderate to rough seas, whereas other regions can expect lighter winds and calmer sea conditions. PAGASA also noted that there is currently no monitored low pressure area that could lead to cyclone formation.