Manila: Residents in areas affected by the shear line should stay alert and not be complacent of its possible effects, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said. In a statement Tuesday, OCD chief Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno cited as example the landslide and flooding caused by the shear line in the Visayas and Mindanao that killed 43 people in January last year. He reminded the public to heed the warnings of weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-OCD and other government agencies.

According to Philippines News Agency, Undersecretary Nepomuceno emphasized the importance of public cooperation and alertness in response to the current weather systems. “As we engage in worst-case scenario planning, it is crucial for everyone to heed the warnings regarding the current weather systems affecting our regions,” Nepomuceno said. He highlighted the threat to safety

posed by the shear line, which is expected to bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Cagayan Valley.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau has identified 1,632 barangays across 14 provinces in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon as susceptible to rain-induced landslides and flooding. As of 5 a.m., PAGASA reported that heavy to intense rains are forecast in Cagayan and Isabela provinces.

Additionally, Nepomuceno issued a memorandum requiring all agency officials and staffers to keep Christmas parties and year-end assessments simple. This follows Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s directive discouraging extravagant holiday celebrations in government offices, in light of the series of typhoons that have severely affected the country. Nepomuceno stated that this decision reflects the Office’s sensitivity to the hardships faced by many Filipinos and aligns with their commitment to show c

ompassion during challenging times.

The memorandum instructs all OCD offices and services to conduct their holiday activities with consideration and empathy, fostering a spirit of unity in these difficult times. Nepomuceno also expressed gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of OCD officials and staff in adhering to this directive.