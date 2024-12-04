Manila: Fr. Rufino Sescon Jr. from the Archdiocese of Manila has been named as the new shepherd of the Diocese of Balanga in Bataan province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) News reported that Pope Francis announced Sescon’s appointment Tuesday. The diocese’s top post has been vacant for more than a year since the installation of Bishop Ruperto Santos to the Diocese of Antipolo in July 2023.

The 52-year-old priest has been serving as rector of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, commonly known as Quiapo Church, since 2022. He served as personal secretary to then-Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jaime Sin after his ordination in 1998. He also served as chancellor and administrator of Villa San Miguel, among other positions, in the archdiocese.

Prior to his position as priest of the Quiapo Church, he served as chaplain of Greenbelt Chapel and priest-in-charge of Mary, Mother of Hope Chapel at Landmark, both in Makati City. Sesco

n is also the executive director of the Catholic Mass Media Awards.