Caloocan: Police arrested three high-value individuals (HVI) and seized over PHP7.5 million worth of narcotics in separate operations in the cities of Caloocan and Taguig.

According to Philippines News Agency, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-PDEG) chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta stated that a 41-year-old male suspect was apprehended in a buy-bust operation at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday along Rizal Avenue in Caloocan City. The operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 500 grams of shabu, carrying an estimated street value of PHP3.4 million, in addition to non-drug evidence.

The suspect, along with the non-drug evidence, is currently detained by the PDEG Special Operations Unit-National Capital Region, while the seized drug evidence is set to be transferred to the PNP Forensic Group in Camp Crame for further laboratory examination.

Meanwhile, Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang reported the arrest of two suspects, identified as alias Joy, 43, and al

ias Enrique, 32. Their apprehension took place during a buy-bust operation at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City. From these individuals, authorities seized shabu valued at PHP4.14 million, along with buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and a weighing scale.

The suspects are slated to face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.