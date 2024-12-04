Manila: Senator Cynthia Villar underscored on Wednesday the potential of moringa, locally known as “malunggay,” in boosting the agricultural sector and enhancing the global standing of the Philippines in the health and wellness industry. Villar, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, made the statement during the public hearing on the proposed Senate Bill Nos. 1255 and 2713, or the Moringa Bill, filed by her and Senator Imee Marcos.

According to Philippines News Agency, Villar stated that the bill seeks to provide a comprehensive framework to advance the planning, development, and promotion of moringa, often referred to as the “miracle tree” due to its exceptional nutritional and medicinal benefits. ‘Moringa has long been a part of our culinary and cultural heritage, particularly as a vital food source for rural communities. However, its potential extends far beyond our borders as a superfood with high demand in the global health industry,’ Villar said in her opening statem

ent.

The Moringa Bill aims to position the Philippines as a leading exporter of moringa products by outlining a strategy for industry development. This includes research and development to improve production quality, support mechanisms for local farmers and entrepreneurs, sustainable agricultural practices, and a focused export promotion strategy to tap into the international market.

Villar also highlighted the socio-economic benefits of the bill, such as job creation, increased rural incomes, and overall economic growth, as well its role in promoting health and well-being both locally and globally. ‘Today’s discussion is crucial to ensuring that this bill meets the needs of all stakeholders. We are here to listen, collaborate, and work towards a future where moringa plays a significant role in our agricultural and economic landscape,’ she added.

The Moringa Bill has generated significant interest due to its promise of enhancing both local livelihoods and international trade opportunities. Stakeholders fro

m various sectors, including agriculture, health, and business, participated in the hearing to explore the bill’s potential impact.