Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday commended the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) for its significant achievements in enhancing national security by dismantling threats and limiting resources of terror groups this year. During the 33rd ATC meeting and yearend celebration in Malacañang, Manila, Marcos reassured the council of his administration’s unwavering support for its mission.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos highlighted the government’s efforts in disrupting terrorist organizations and emphasized the importance of prioritizing public safety. He stated the administration’s commitment to investing in initiatives that combine decisive action with inclusive approaches, aiming to secure a future where peace is a sustained reality. The President explained that the ATC’s mission includes not only neutralizing but also preventing terrorist threats by addressing the root causes of radicalization and building trust within communities.

Furthermore, President Marcos highlighte

d the administration’s successes in the anti-terrorism program, including the freezing of assets linked to terrorism and successful prosecutions, as evidence of the country’s resolve to combat global threats. He also noted the progress toward the Philippines’ exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, which is expected to enhance remittances for overseas workers and boost investor confidence, thereby strengthening the national economy.

Marcos credited these accomplishments to the collaboration of various agencies, private sector stakeholders, and dedicated public servants, emphasizing the power of unified efforts that transcend borders and generations. He concluded by acknowledging the need for constant adaptation in combating terrorism, which requires a balanced response that integrates strength with compassion and strategy with foresight.