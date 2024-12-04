Seoul: Filipinos in South Korea are urged to remain calm and follow instructions issued by local authorities amid a political crisis after a short-lived martial law. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night but lifted it early Wednesday after the parliament voted against it.

According to Philippines News Agency, in an advisory issued Wednesday morning, the Philippine Embassy in South Korea said it continues to monitor developments and will issue appropriate advisories. The Embassy advises Filipinos in Korea to remain calm amid the important developments in the country and to follow the instructions that local authorities will issue.

Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega assured that the situation in South Korea is normal, with no major street protests reported. She stated, ‘(It’s) business as usual, schools are open, all forms of public transport are also open and airports operating. Embassies are open,’ in a text message to the Philippine News Ag

ency.

In a separate radio interview, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migration Eduardo Jose de Vega clarified that no alert level is hoisted in South Korea, and there is no advisory discouraging travel to the country.

The crisis began when President Yoon declared an emergency martial law at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday (local time), accusing the opposition of ‘anti-state’ activities. However, after the National Assembly voted to revoke the martial law past 1 a.m. Wednesday, he lifted the decree and withdrew the troops stationed at the Assembly compound. Yoon’s actions have sparked a fierce backlash and calls for his resignation.