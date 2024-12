LAOAG CITY: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook northern Luzon at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday. Located four kilometers northwest of Bangui, Ilocos Norte, the earthquake was tectonic in origin with a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to Philippines News Agency, Intensity VI (very strong) was recorded in Sinait, Ilocos Sur. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures as aftershocks are expected.