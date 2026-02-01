Two Bettors Win Millions in Separate Lotto Draws

Manila: Two bettors from Cebu and Metro Manila became instant multimillionaires in Saturday night's Grand Lotto 6/55 and Lotto 6/42 draws.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that the winner from South Central Square City of Talisay, Cebu, correctly guessed the winning combination of 54-37-20-15-21-10 in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw, securing the PHP51,794,060 jackpot prize.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 10 bettors managed to match five of the six winning numbers, each earning PHP100,000. Meanwhile, 677 players won PHP1,500 for four correct digits, and 16,776 bettors will receive PHP60 each for three correct numbers. The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

On another note, a bettor from EDSA Centrum Building, Kamuning, Quezon City, successfully guessed the winning combination of 23-27-16-20-28-21 in the Lotto 6/42 draw, winning a total prize of PHP5,940,000. The PCSO reported that 56 others won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,145 will receive PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 27,710 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits. The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Under Republic Act 1169, winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes, with all jackpot prizes to be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. Winners are required to write their names and signatures on the back of the winning ticket and present two valid government-issued identifications. Lotto prizes exceeding PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency's gaming products to generate more revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only assists individuals in need of medical help but also provides funds to government institutions.