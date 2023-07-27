TUN DR ISMAIL A TRUE STATESMAN WITH IMPECCABLE INTEGRITY AND DEDICATION

The late Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman will always be remembered as a true statesman with integrity, dedication and sincerity as well as for his selfless service to the people of the country.

Former aide-de-camp to the former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Noordin Omar said it was clearly proven by his role as one of the the leaders who restored harmony between the races after the May 13 riots that took place in 1969.

Two years earlier, Dr Ismail had resigned from the Cabinet as the home affairs minister because of failing health.

"Doctors did advise him to reduce activity and rest more, but after the May 13 tragedy, the situation in the country was not harmonious and at that moment I myself witnessed Tun voluntarily return to serve in the Cabinet as minister of home affairs, to help restore peace in the country.

"Even though his health was declining, Tun still devoted his life to the country. Toh Puan Norashikin Mohd Seth (Dr Ismail's wife) gave full support to her husband to carry out his responsibilities to the country," he said when met at his home.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is devising a programme to commemorate the services of the late former deputy prime minister in conjunction with the National Month this year.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the programme, which would be held at the Dataran Merdeka here on Aug 2, aimed to educate the younger generation about the statesman's contribution to the country’s development.

"It is not just commemorating him but his service and dedication in the effort to build a country together with other great figures of our homeland and we hope this will be a tribute to his efforts, and so that the new generation does not forget that our country has many figures who have worked hard for the country’s struggle," he said recently.

Noordin, 86, who retired in 1992 with his last post as Perak police chief, described Dr Ismail as a firm person, always concerned about the welfare of those around him and very respectful of time.

"Once there were tourist officials from a European country who wanted to meet Tun, but because they arrived 10 minutes late at his office, he refused to meet them.

"Because of his integrity and firmness, nobody dared to take advantage of his position, in fact I think all of them at that time already hailed Tun as an incorruptible minister," he said.

Revealing the other side of Dr Ismail, Noordin said the statesman had never once forgotten his origin as a Malay from the state of Johor.

He said Dr Ismail loved Asli music, appreciated the value of Malay culture and loved Malay food.

"For Tun, a nation without culture is a lost nation. Tun often fought for the Malays who at that time were considered backward compared to other races, especially in the economic aspect," he said.

According to Noordin, Tun was also a very loving father, and it could be clearly seen through the way he brought up his six children despite his busy schedule as the country's leader.

"Tun loved to swim, play golf, but that's all if there's enough time, usually after work, Tun will go home and play with his children, I still remember seeing him with Tawfik (Mohamed Tawfik), Zailah, Badariah, Tarmizi, Zamakh (Zamakhshari) dan Ariff (Mohamed Ariff) after coming home from work," he said.

