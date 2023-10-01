TS Jenny further strengthens, may become typhoon Monday

Tropical Storm Jenny has further intensified and may reach typhoon category in the next three days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday. As of 4 a.m., the weather bureau said the center of Jenny was located 835 kilometers east of Central Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph while moving northwestward at 20 kph. Jenny is forecast to steadily gather strength and may become a severe tropical storm on Sunday, PAGASA said. 'Furthermore, this tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category tomorrow (Monday) evening or on Tuesday,' it added. At present, Jenny is not directly affecting the country but due to the proximity of the track forecast to extreme Northern Luzon, 'heavy rainfall may be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of the mainland of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte on Wednesday or Thursday.' The tropical cyclone may also enhance southwest monsoon or habagat, resulting in possible occasional rains over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro in the next three days. Citing the current forecast scenario, PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be hoisted over extreme Northern Luzon Sunday night or Monday in anticipation of the onset of tropical cyclone severe winds. It said Jenny may also bring moderate to rough seas over coastal waters of extern Northern Luzon and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan. Operators of motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and 'if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions,' it added. In the next 24 hours, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Jenny. Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Visayas Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat or southwest monsoon. The temperature will range between 26.0 °C and 31.6 °C.

Source: Philippines News Agency