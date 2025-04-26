Trump Pays Respects to Pope Francis Before Funeral



Rome: United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited Pope Francis’ coffin at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, offering a moment of silent prayer before the funeral.





According to Philippines News Agency, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, joined by his daughter Laura, along with several other world leaders, also paid their respects ahead of the late pontiff’s final rites.





Meanwhile, Trump also met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky before the funeral service, Sky News quoted Vatican sources as saying. The two leaders agreed to meet later on Saturday after the funeral, according to the report.

