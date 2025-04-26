Madis Prepares for J300 ITF Tournament in Thailand



Nonthaburi: The quest for glory continues for Tennnielle Madis as she gears up for the Nonthaburi Closed Regional Championships in Thailand from April 28 to May 3. “Try and try until you succeed, that’s my mindset. I always give my best in every match so whatever the outcome, I learn from the experience,” the 17-year-old from M’lang, North Cotabato said in a statement.





According to Philippines News Agency, after a runner-up finish in the doubles with Russian Alexandra Malova at the J200 ITF Kuala Lumpur on April 20, Madis made an early exit at the J300 ITF Kuching at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association court in Malaysia. She lost in the singles second round to No. 9 Russian Anastasia Lizunova, 1-6, 6-7 (3). On Friday, she and Australian partner Jizzelle Sibai fell to No. 7 Chinese tandem Zhang-Qian Wei and Shiyu Ye, 6-7 (3), 3-6, also in the second round.





“Tenny will be facing a tough challenge in Thailand. She’s training harder. Hopefully, she performs well,” Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA) coach Robert Angelo said. Madis kicked off 2025 with two doubles titles in United Arab Emirates in January. Last year, she bagged five doubles titles, including four with PTA teammate Stefi Marithe Aludo in J60 events held in Manila, China, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

