CAAP Approves PHP205 Million for Bacolod-Silay Airport Expansion



Bacolod: Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has welcomed the additional PHP205 million allocation from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) for the expansion of the Bacolod-Silay Airport terminal in Negros Occidental. The new funding was approved amid the ongoing implementation of the PHP45 million rehabilitation of the passenger terminal building to address several outdated and deteriorated building materials and components, which is expected to be completed this December.





According to Philippines News Agency, Benitez expressed gratitude towards CAAP for approving the request and allocating PHP205 million for the Bacolod-Silay Airport upgrade. The mayor anticipates an upgrade of the airport with the implementation of the latest development project, along with the current rehabilitation works and support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).





In a statement, Benitez emphasized the importance of these developments, stating, “This brings us closer to a safer, more efficient, and passenger-friendly airport for Bacolod and the rest of the province. We are committed to seeing these projects through for the benefit of our people.”





In a letter dated April 24, CAAP Director General Raul Del Rosario addressed Benitez, noting that the additional allocation responds to the mayor’s funding request on February 25 for the improvement and renovation of the Bacolod-Silay Airport. The PHP205 million for the Bacolod-Silay Airport Development Project includes PHP200 million for improving and expanding the passenger terminal building to increase the check-in and pre-departure areas to accommodate the growing passenger demand.





The remaining PHP5 million will be used to widen the access road for the fire station building. Del Rosario also mentioned that TIEZA has committed to fund the asphalt overlay of the existing runway at Bacolod-Silay Airport to ensure safe aircraft operations.

