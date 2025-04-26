UST Ends UE Streak, Bags UAAP Season 87 Women's Fencing Title



Manila: University of Santo Tomas pulled off a 45-40 win over University of the East in the sabre final to secure the women’s title in the UAAP Season 87 fencing competition at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila on Friday night. Heading into the deciding sabre event, both teams were tied with two gold medals each. UE earlier won the epee final, 45-41, but UST bounced back in the sabre to clinch the overall title.





According to Philippines News Agency, ‘This doesn’t feel real honestly right now. Somehow I’m still processing it. Although I knew before the preparation, we can do it especially as our team is strong with Alexa (Larrazabal),” Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jannah Catantan said in the post-match interview. “It’s not impossible. Well, it was still hard because the last match determined that we are champions. But I’m just happy that we are the champions.”





Catantan admitted she had her sights on the foil, her main event, but losing the gold made the sabre victory even sweeter. ‘It was UE’s strongest team and we expected them to get the gold. My teammates are very strong. They’re so talented and I know that their fighting spirit is there; it was really God’s will,” Catantan, a member of the national team, added. UST also took home three silver medals and a bronze. UE, which was seeking a fourth straight women’s title, settled for two golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. University of the Philippines placed third with one gold, one silver, and four bronzes.





In the men’s division, UE retained the title as Nicollei Felipe led the Red Warriors to a 45-30 win over UP in the foil final. Felipe bagged his third straight MVP award, also winning individual gold. ‘We are so happy that we were able to continue the legacy left by our seniors,’ Felipe said. UP, bannered by national team standout Miggy Bautista, settled for second place with two golds, one silver and two bronzes; while De La Salle University, led by sabre gold medalist Christian Buenventura, had one gold and four bronzes.





UE also extended its dominance in the boys’ division, winning its 13th consecutive title after defeating UST, 45-27, in the foil final. James Lim claimed his second MVP title after winning his first in Season 85. UST earned one gold, two silvers, and four bronzes, while Ateneo finished with two silvers and four bronzes. In the girls’ division, UE secured the championship with two golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. Opao Catantan earned her second MVP award. UST followed with two golds, one silver, and two bronzes; while De La Salle Zobel finished third with one gold, two silvers, and four bronzes.





Those who received the Rookie of the Year awards were Ian Heinz Miranda (UST) and John Brian Siembra (UE) in the boys’ division; Marian Patrisse Castro (UST) in the girls division; Alexa Larrazabal (UST) in the women’s division; and Charles Babatio (UE) in the men’s division.

