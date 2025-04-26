PTFoMS on High Alert to Protect Journalists from Election-Related Threats



Quezon City: The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) is on heightened alert in the wake of reported threats and violence against journalists amid the election season. ‘Ang (The) Presidential Task Force on Media Security ay (is) on alert these weeks, especially ahead of the midterm elections,’ PTFoMS executive director Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr. said in a weekly news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.





According to Philippines News Agency, Torres cited the case of dzRH reporter Romeo Be±as who was threatened by La Paz, Abra Mayor Joseph Bernos through Facebook messenger and a video call on April 21. Torres said the PTFoMS is currently working with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) amid the investigation into the reported threat made by Bernos, also a congressional candidate, against Be±as.





‘Meron tayong kasamahan sa media, isa sa Northern Luzon na nakatanggap ng threat mula sa isang kandidato dahil sa kaniyang reporting (We have a colleague in the media, one in Northern Luzon who received a threat from a candidate because of his reporting). We are looking into that. We are investigating closely the reported incident,’ he said. ‘We’re in coordination with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation. Tinitignan natin kung ano ang dahilan kung bakit nangyari ang insidente (We are looking into what caused the incident).”





The PTFoMS said Thursday the PNP is verifying the allegations against Be±as and assessing security concerns. In a separate incident, the residence of former Negros Press Club president and radio blocktimer Reynaldo Siason in Talisay City, Negros Occidental was strafed by unknown assailants on April 20. No injuries were reported but the PTFoMS is treating the attack as a serious threat to press freedom.





Torres earlier urged all election candidates to respect press freedom and let the journalists perform their duties without fear of retaliation or violence.

