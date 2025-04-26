PBBM, FL Pay Final Respects to Pope Francis



Vatican City: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Saturday joined world leaders and the Catholic faithful in paying final respects to Pope Francis. The First Couple went to St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City for the late pontiff’s funeral, which started at 4 p.m. (PH time).





According to Philippines News Agency, around 170 world leaders and 200,000 people attended Pope Francis’ funeral, as stated by the Presidential Communications Office. In an interview with GMA News upon their arrival in Vatican, the First Lady recalled her memories of meeting Pope Francis, describing him as ‘humble [and] kind.’





Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 due to ‘cerebral stroke, coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse,’ as per the medical certificate published on the Vatican website. In accordance with his wishes, Pope Francis will be laid to rest not in the traditional papal tombs beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, but in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. He will be the first pope in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican.





Marcos, through Proclamation 871 issued on Wednesday, declared a period of national mourning in the entire country, ordering Philippine flags to be flown half-staff in all government buildings and installations until the pontiff’s burial.





During his Apostolic visit to the Philippines in January 2015, Pope Francis offered solace and support to the victims of 2013’s Super Typhoon Yolanda and celebrated the Filipinos’ resilience. Pope Francis made history as the first Jesuit, the first Latin American, and the first non-European pontiff in more than 1,200 years to be elected as head of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013. He adopted the name Francis in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor.

