Trough of LPA to bring scattered rains over most parts of PH

The trough of the low pressure area located 750 km. east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar will brings rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Wednesday. Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over Metro Manila, the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Luzon. The whole country will experience light to moderate wind conditions with slight to moderate seas. Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring an active tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). As of 3 a.m., Typhoon Bolaven is estimated at 2,310 km. east of southeastern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph, gustiness of up to 190 kph, and moving north northwestward at 15 kph. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency