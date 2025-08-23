Tropical Storm Isang Exits PAR, Heads Towards Hainan

Manila: Tropical Storm Isang has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), as confirmed by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its latest bulletin. The storm was last observed 440 kilometers west of Bacnotan, La Union, with sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near its center and gusts reaching up to 105 kilometers per hour. It is currently moving westward at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

According to Philippines News Agency, no tropical cyclone wind signals remain in effect. However, the storm has enhanced the southwest monsoon, which is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over areas including Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Lubang Island, Romblon, and Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA has projected that Isang will continue its westward trajectory, potentially making landfall or passing close to Hainan, China, by Sunday afternoon or evening. The storm is anticipated to intensify further, reaching the severe tropical storm category by Saturday afternoon or evening, and possibly escalating to a typhoon by Sunday evening.