TRADITIONAL GAMES ‘RAMPANAU’, ‘MINTUBOW’ SET TO BE TOP DRAWS AT FPM

The games rampanau, which is popular among the Dusun community in Sabah, and mintubow, which is synonymous with the Malay and Bidayuh communities in Sarawak, are among the attractions at the eighth-edition of the “Festival Permainan Malaysia” (FPM) that will be held at Dataran Merdeka this weekend.

Organised by the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2023, the three-day FPM from Sept 15 will involve 1,520 participants of traditional games, such as congkak, galah panjang, dam aji and kabaddi as well as Sabah's tarian magunatip (bamboo dance) and blowpipe activity of Sarawak.

The game of rampanau usually involves using a sago palm tree branch, hard wood and two pieces of bamboo measuring about three metres (m) up to 10m, which is specially designed as a high heel and, to play, players must walk or run using the rampanau tool.

Mintubow is a top-spinning game that is usually played after the paddy harvesting season and the winner is declared based on the duration the top can spin.

JKKN KL director Hidayatul ‘Ein Mohamad Azmi told Bernama that the FPM will, for the first time, be featuring a Chingay demonstration from Penang and a silat performance, namely Segerak Silat@Kuala Lumpur.

"A total of 70,000 people are being targeted to attend the festival,” she said, adding that visitors are advised to use public transportation like the LRT and MRT to get to Dataran Merdeka.

She said the festival will also be enlivened with the Locco Malaysia-organised Keretapi Sarong flash mob programme where Malaysians wear their best sarongs and board trains to celebrate Malaysia Day.

Also lined up is Larian Wayang Kulit on Sept 17, which will be held together with the Kuala Lumpur Vehicle Free Morning programme, in addition to the sale of local products and various heritage food.

Hidayatul ‘Ein said the Malaysia Day and FPM celebrations will culminate on Saturday (Sept 16) with the Festival Gendang and Tari (Drum and Dance Festival) involving troupes from various states.

FPM is one of the events held annually under the tourism calendar to showcase the uniqueness of the state’s arts and culture through traditional games, including Sabah and Sarawak.

More information about FPM can be accessed at the JKNN website https://www.jkkn.gov.my/ or visit the JKKN Facebook page through the link https://www.facebook.com/mysenibudaya.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency