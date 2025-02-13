Town Councilor and Two Others Injured in Maguindanao Sur Ambush

Datu Abdullah Sangki: Police in Datu Abdullah Sangki (DAS), Maguindanao del Sur, have initiated a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for ambushing a municipal councilor, a village councilman, and a barangay secretary. The incident occurred on Thursday when Councilor Edris Sangki, also the chairperson of Barangay Kaya-Kaya, was targeted while riding a motorcycle driven by Barangay Councilman Penny Balawgan.

According to Philippines News Agency, the attack happened around 10:30 a.m. when unidentified assailants in a vehicle opened fire. Barangay Secretary Abdul Latip, who was on another motorcycle following the two, was also struck by stray bullets. All three victims were unarmed at the time of the attack.

Sangki, an ex-officio member of the town council as the president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC), along with his companions, was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment. DAS Mayor Suharto Al Wali Sangki-Mangudadatu strongly condemned the attack, urging law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate and ensure justice is served.

Police at the crime scene recovered at least seven empty shells from a .45-caliber pistol. The investigation into the ambush is ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.