More Female Cops Reflect Improving PH Law Enforcement: PNP Chief

Zamboanga City: The rising number of female police officers reflects the significant improvement in the country’s law enforcement service formerly dominated by male officials, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said on Thursday. Marbil highlighted that the PNP is now composed of 42,757 female officers serving in various capacities, which constitutes 20 percent of more than 200,000 personnel.

According to Philippines News Agency, this shift marks a commitment to gender equality and professional excellence within the PNP. Marbil stated, “No longer are women just part of the PNP-they are driving its transformation.” Existing recruitment rules by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) mandate a 10 percent annual recruitment quota for women, with a pending bill in the House of Representatives proposing an increase to at least 20 percent.

Marbil noted that 151 female officers hold key command and operational positions, underscoring their vital role in shaping the future of policing. He emphasized, “These women are not just making history-they are shaping the future of policing.” Leadership within the PNP is increasingly determined by competence and vision, rather than gender.

Among these trailblazers is Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, the first female PNP spokesperson and the first-ever female Regional Director, currently leading the Police Regional Office in Region 3 (Central Luzon). Other notable leaders include Brig. Gen. Jezebel D. Medina of the PNP Health Service and Police Brig. Gen Portia Manalad of the Women and Children Protection Center.

Brig. Gen. Maria Leonora Camarao serves as the Regional Director of the Internal Affairs Service in the National Capital Region, while Col. Vina Guzman, the current PNP Academy Commandant of Cadets, is anticipated for a promotion to one-star general. Across leadership levels, 103 police colonels and 35 police lieutenant colonels occupy strategic positions.

Marbil also pointed out that two women currently serve as chiefs of police in Makati City and Mandaluyong City, with five female officers holding the top PNP post across five provinces: Aurora, Guimaras, Antique, Siquijor, and Leyte Sur. Zamboanga City is under the command of a female City Director, Col. Kimberly Molitas.

Further reaffirming the PNP’s commitment to empowering female officers, Marbil assured that the organization will continue to offer equal opportunities for career advancement, leadership training, and professional growth. The PNP aims to foster a culture where excellence, not gender, defines success.