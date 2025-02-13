‘Road Safety Park’ to Promote Active Transport in Muntinlupa

Muntinlupa: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday broke ground for a new ‘road safety park’ in Muntinlupa City that seeks to promote active transportation through the construction of road safety features and cycling facilities. The park is being developed on a 3,140-square meter lot at the Muntinlupa Sports Center and will be connected to public road transport.

According to Philippines News Agency, the park will include bike lane classes, public transport stops, a road signage park, and a footbridge. These features will be integrated with public road transport to enhance connectivity and accessibility. DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Jesus Ortega emphasized that the initiative is about more than just infrastructure, aiming to promote a culture of safety, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Ortega highlighted that cyclists will have access to end-of-trip cycling facilities, which include a bicycle parking shed equipped with u-shaped racks and a bicycle repair station. These facilities are designed to benefit thousands of people, including students, employees, and visitors. The project is part of the broader effort to transform Muntinlupa into a model city for active transport and road safety.

Representing DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, Ortega was joined by Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon during the groundbreaking ceremony.