Iloilo City Transfers Historic Jaro Municipal Building to NCCA for Cultural Development

Iloilo City: The city government has officially handed over the historic Jaro municipal building to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), following the signing of a deed of usufruct at the Iloilo City hall.

According to Philippines News Agency, the transfer marks a significant step for Iloilo City as it becomes the first in the country to host an NCCA regional and cultural hub. Mayor Jerry Tre±as emphasized the building’s importance and expressed confidence in its utilization under the NCCA’s management. The agreement was signed by Tre±as, NCCA Chairperson Victorino Mapa Manalo, NCCA Executive Director Erick Zerrudo, and Iloilo City Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon.

The Jaro municipal building, part of the Jaro Plaza Complex and designed by architect Juan Arellano, is a 90-year-old art-deco structure. It will now serve as a center for NCCA’s cultural archiving and heritage conservation efforts. The building is included in the areas declared as a “Cultural Heritage Tourism Zone” under Republic Act No. 10555.

Manalo praised Iloilo City for its cultural mapping, urban landscape, and heritage conservation efforts, including its underground cabling initiatives. To bolster cultural initiatives further, the NCCA signed a memorandum of agreement with the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI), ensuring a grant for arts and heritage conservation projects.

Zerrudo highlighted IFFI’s capability in cultural programming, believing that the organization will effectively deliver NCCA services in Iloilo and the entire region. Allan Ryan Tan, IFFI president, noted the partnership’s importance for sustaining and innovating local festivals, as the city aims to become the festival capital of the country.

The NCCA has allocated PHP6.5 million for the repair and maintenance of the building, ensuring its preservation and continued contribution to cultural heritage.