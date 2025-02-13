DOJ and Irish Embassy Collaborate on Dance Workshop for Female Inmates

Mandaluyong City: The Department of Justice (DOJ) has partnered with the Irish Embassy in the Philippines to facilitate a dance workshop for female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). The workshop took place at the Correctional Institution for Women compound with the attendance of Irish Ambassador to the Philippines Emma Hickey and Embassy of Ireland in the Philippines Head of Consular Naomi McElroy.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative aims to promote health and wellness through Irish dance and introduce Irish culture to female inmates. It serves as a means to strengthen Filipino-Irish international relations and aligns with the Marcos administration’s commitment to upgrading human rights and improving the circumstances of the country’s inmates, including their reintegration into society.

Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez emphasized the workshop’s significance as a symbol of collective commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration, celebrating second chances. Irish Ambassador Emma Hickey expressed her pleasure in participating in the event, acknowledging the positive feedback about the programs at the Correctional Institution for Women.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed gratitude to the Irish ambassador for the event, highlighting its importance for the ‘reforming sisters behind bars.’ He looked forward to more partnerships with Ireland in the future.

The dance workshop received support from the Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran (SPARK) Philippines Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of women and youth as full partners in gender equality.