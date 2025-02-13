NNIC Augments Screening Personnel at NAIA

Manila: The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), has contracted an additional 342 screening personnel. These staff, certified by the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), consist of 195 non-passenger screeners, 18 non-passenger supervisors, and 129 screeners responsible for access control.

According to Philippines News Agency, the new personnel were trained by OTS-accredited institutions, centers, and schools, as stated by Kim Marquez of OTS. Non-passengers are employees and crew, while the non-passenger supervisor oversees the implementation of security measures in the non-passenger screening areas, Marquez explained.

Screeners responsible for access control measures check the IDs, access passes, and tickets before one could enter the airport terminals and other restricted areas. Meanwhile, a social media post from the OTS indicated that certifying the additional personnel ensures that they possess the competencies to carry out aviation security responsibilities.

OTS Administrator Crizaldo Nieves stated that their certification “signifies their capability to adhere to both international and national security standards, creating a more secure environment for all passengers in Manila.”