NCRPO Files Multiple Charges Against Taguig Cops for Illegal Entry

Taguig City: National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, on Thursday announced that multiple criminal complaints have been filed against 10 police officers for allegedly entering a home in Taguig City without a search warrant on February 9.

According to Philippines News Agency, the charges submitted to the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office include robbery, grave coercion, physical injury, obstruction of justice, and malicious mischief. Additionally, the officers face charges for violating Republic Act 7610, which is aimed at protecting children against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination. Aberin stated that the charges were filed based on the officers’ illegal actions and their level of involvement in the unauthorized operation.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will review and evaluate the complaints to establish if there is prima facie evidence that could lead to a conviction. Aberin emphasized that the cases submitted are airtight, drawn from evidence gathered during the investigation, with the goal of delivering justice to the victims.

Furthermore, Aberin noted that the accused officers have been removed from their positions pending an administrative investigation to assess their liability, while ensuring due process is observed. He mentioned that if substantial evidence shows violations against Philippine National Police (PNP) rules, the officers could face dismissal, demotion, or suspension, depending on their level of involvement in the illegal act.

He reiterated that all parties involved would be given the opportunity to present their side in accordance with due process, equity, and justice.