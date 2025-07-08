‘Tinagboan’ Festival Highlights Camote And Coconut Products

Cagayan de oro: The local government here expressed its support for local food production groups by showcasing grassroots items as the “Tinagboan Festival” marks its 10th year. Marle Noble, a member of the Food Processors’ Association of Northern Mindanao (FopaNorMin) and head of this year’s festival, said in a Tuesday briefing that the event will focus on new products developed by livelihood groups with the assistance of other government agencies.

According to Philippines News Agency, Noble noted that this year’s theme emphasizes local products made with camote (sweet potato) and coconut. “Because there is a need to introduce camote, which can be a diverse ingredient for our everyday meal not just for steaming,” Noble explained. She added that coconut is a dynamic local ingredient widely available.

Agnes Gonzales, FopaNorMin vice president, confirmed that 36 exhibitors, primarily Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, will participate from Aug. 8 to 10. The exhibits will also feature local products made from various other ingredients.

The festival began as a celebration of cultural heritage, showcasing traditional food practices that represent Mindanao’s diverse culinary traditions. It also promotes food innovation, introducing modern techniques in food processing, packaging, and presentation that reflect the region’s evolving food industry.