169K Antiqueño Households to Avail of Power Subsidy

Antique: The Antique Provincial Development Council (PDC) adopted Supplemental Annual Investment Program (SAIP) No. 3, containing the PHP500 power subsidy for each of the 169,000 households during their special meeting on Tuesday. PDC Secretary General Bienvenido Nallos Jr. said the subsidy is eyed to be available as early as August this year.

According to Philippines News Agency, the provincial government has a savings of PHP1.8 billion from its national wealth share or taxes paid by Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) as of 2024, which they can use for the assistance. ‘The PHP1.8 billion savings will be more than enough for the next 17 months’ subsidy,’ Nallos said in an interview.

The PDC will endorse the supplemental investment program to the Antique Provincial Board this week for possible deliberation during their first regular session on Monday. Antique Governor Paolo Everardo Javier, in his message during the inaugural session of the provincial board, urged the provincial board to consider t

he approval of the power subsidy as their priority. ‘The electric power subsidy could improve the quality of life of every Antiqueño household,’ he said.

Around 169,000 Antiqueño households have electrical connections either with the Antique Electric Cooperative (Anteco) or the Aklan Electric Cooperative (Akelco). He said they no longer have to apply with Anteco and Akelco because the PHP500 per month will be automatically deducted from their bills, provided that they do not have arrears or are disconnected from their power distributors. ‘Those whose monthly bills are below the PHP500 subsidy will have no more bills to pay for,’ Nallos said.