DA Approves PHP150-Million Farm-to-Market Road Project in Dinagat Islands

Dinagat islands: Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. on Tuesday expressed his approval of the No Objection Letter (NOL1) granted by Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to the island province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the NOL1, which was presented by Laurel to Demerey at the DA Central Office on Monday, marks the beginning of the implementation of a PHP150 million farm-to-market road (FMR) in Libjo town. This letter covers procurement and other necessary steps required to initiate the project.

Governor Demerey emphasized the collaborative efforts between the DA, the provincial government, and other relevant agencies, highlighting the anticipated benefits for the people of Dinagat, particularly the farmers and fisherfolk. In his statement on Tuesday, he expressed gratitude to the personnel of the DA’s Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) and the Dinagat provincial government for their work in processing the technical requirements for this initiative.

The road project is part of the infrastructure development under the Scale-Up program of PRDP in the Caraga Region. It is expected to positively impact 347 households and approximately 2,866 residents in the province, with a focus on aiding farmers and fisherfolk.