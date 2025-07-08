Guimaras Feed Mill Set to Bolster Local Agriculture

Guimaras: Farmers in Guimaras are being encouraged to plant more corn to provide essential raw materials for the feed mill that is set to begin operation this year. Guimaras Lone District Rep. JC Rahman Nava emphasized the need for 500 hectares of corn to supply the new facility.

According to Philippines News Agency, the current low buying price of corn may be a deterrent for farmers. However, this situation is expected to improve once the feed mill is operational. Rep. Nava highlighted that the feed mill, currently being installed, has a capacity to generate five tons of feeds, which will support the local agriculture sector significantly.

The feeds produced at the facility are intended for use in raising pigs, cows, chickens, and even cultured milkfish in Sibunag and Nueva Valencia towns. The feed mill is located within the government-owned two-hectare Agri-Fishery Industrial Village in Barangay Sapal, San Lorenzo, where a coconut processing facility for white copra is also being built.

Provincial Agriculturist Alvin Nava, in a separate interview, mentioned that the village will house facilities for all major commodities in Guimaras. He pointed out the potential benefits for local stakeholders through processing and value-adding, rather than exporting raw materials. The aim is to have the feed mill operational this year to support livestock and poultry raisers.

Corn will serve as the main ingredient for the feed mill, combined with the by-product of the copra mill, to create a sustainable and economically beneficial cycle for the province.