Ticket sold in Las Piñas wins P61-M lotto jackpot

For the second consecutive day, a lone bettor from Metro Manila became an instant millionaire after hitting the PHP61-million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday night. In an advisory Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor's winning combination of 18-25-12-14-13-22 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP61,234,178. The ticket was purchased in Las Piñas City. The bettor can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Prizes not claimed within a year will be forfeited. Meanwhile, 88 others won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 3,554 bettors will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 52,043 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits. The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. PCSO urges the public to patronize their games as a large chunk of revenues goes to charity programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency