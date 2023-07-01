SUNGAI LANGAT WATER QUALITY BEING MONITORED AFTER INDUSTRIAL AREA FIRE

The Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) is still carrying out monitoring and sampling at 30-minute intervals at several locations in Sungai Langat after several factories caught fire at Pusat Perindustrian Budiman, Kajang early yesterday morning.

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian shared in a statement today that the location of the fire was also being monitored to ensure that the flow of waste was fully controlled.

Sampling yesterday had detected odour pollution of two TONs and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd was informed immediately, he said, adding that the water treatment plant at Batu 11, Cheras was temporarily shut down for three hours, from 3 pm to 6 pm yesterday to prevent any further impact on the plant’s operations.

“As a result of this immediate prevention effort, the channelling of raw water to the LRA with a capacity of 27 million litres per day (JLH) and the ability to supply to an estimated 8,779 accounts in around 30 areas of Cheras and Balakong was able to operate again at 6 pm after the odour reading of zero TON was recorded three times in a row," he said.

Media outlets reported yesterday that seven factories and one warehouse were destroyed while two others were badly damaged due to a fire incident that happened at about 2 am.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency