Iveco Group’s acquisition of the full control of Nikola Iveco Europe

Turin, 30th June 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces that, following the finalization of the definitive agreements with Nikola Corporation as per the terms sheet described on 9th May 2023, its subsidiary Iveco S.p.A. has acquired the full and sole ownership of the German company resulting from the former joint venture Nikola Iveco Europe, now to be renamed as EVCO (Electric Vehicles COmpany).

The successful completion of this announced step reconfirms the steady commitment of the Company in playing a leading role in the zero-emission heavy duty transport segment.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all.

