Nueva Ecija bettor bags P366-M Ultra Lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Nueva Ecija became an instant millionaire after hitting the PHP366-million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Friday night. In an advisory on Saturday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination, 43-58-37-47-27-17, and will take the prize money of PHP366,687,465.20. The winning ticket was bought in San Roque, Cabiao, Nueva Ecija. The PCSO reminded that all winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Winners must write their names and signature on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Meanwhile, 92 other bettors won PHP120,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits, while 3,793 will get PHP2,000 each for four correct digits, and 44,780 will settle for PHP100 each for three correct digits. The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The PCSO is urging the public to patronize its games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Source: Philippines News Agency